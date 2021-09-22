Lockport's Eastern Niagara Hospital listed for sale

If you want to buy a hospital, here's your chance.

Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, which is to close in 2023 when Catholic Health builds a new hospital in Lockport, is listed for sale by Hunt Commercial Real Estate with a $3.5 million asking price.

In a statement, CEO Anne E. McCaffrey said the East Avenue property was used as collateral many years ago for bank loans that have yet to be repaid, so the sale price will be applied to that debt. The hospital is going through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding.

The 203,000-square-foot building is located in a single-family residential zone, so the buyer will need to obtain a variance, McCaffrey said. No matter what happens on the real estate front, the buyer can't take over and the hospital will stay open until the new hospital opens, she said.

The hospital was built in stages, in 1936, 1960 and 1980, on a 6.19-acre lot, and it has a 300-space parking lot.

