Lockport YMCA branch makes long-term expansion plans despite pandemic

The Lockport Family YMCA may receive town approval as soon as Tuesday for a long-range expansion plan, covering 20 acres of outdoor facilities.

Executive Director Steve Henshaw said Wednesday that the plan would be carried out over several years. The exact cost of the plan has not been determined and neither has the YMCA's financial ability to bring it to fruition.

"This would require significant fundraising, in the millions," said Geoffrey Falkner, vice president of strategy and marketing for YMCA Buffalo Niagara, which operates the Lockport location.

"Given our situation as an association and getting through the pandemic right now, we're focusing more on our current programming," Falkner said. "We've been financially hit, significantly."

But, Falkner added, "We're always looking toward the future in terms of expanding our services."

"Certainly with the economic conditions right now, it might be a few years before we can actually get that started," Henshaw said.

But that didn't stop him from submitting a site plan to the Town of Lockport Planning Board last month. If it's approved there, the YMCA has the green light to proceed when it can, Town Attorney Thomas D. Seaman said.