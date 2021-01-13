Lockport YMCA branch makes long-term expansion plans despite pandemic

The Lockport Family YMCA may receive town approval as soon as Tuesday for a long-range expansion plan, covering 20 acres of outdoor facilities.
Executive Director Steve Henshaw said Wednesday that the plan would be carried out over several years. The exact cost of the plan has not been determined and neither has the YMCA's financial ability to bring it to fruition.
"This would require significant fundraising, in the millions," said Geoffrey Falkner, vice president of strategy and marketing for YMCA Buffalo Niagara, which operates the Lockport location.
"Given our situation as an association and getting through the pandemic right now, we're focusing more on our current programming," Falkner said. "We've been financially hit, significantly."
But, Falkner added, "We're always looking toward the future in terms of expanding our services."
"Certainly with the economic conditions right now, it might be a few years before we can actually get that started," Henshaw said.
But that didn't stop him from submitting a site plan to the Town of Lockport Planning Board last month. If it's approved there, the YMCA has the green light to proceed when it can, Town Attorney Thomas D. Seaman said.
"We're looking to build a premier day camp for Niagara County," Henshaw said.
The planned improvements, all outdoors, would include a large pavilion, basketball courts, a climbing tower, a pool and splash pad, an archery range and an amphitheater.
"Certainly it's going to be quite an investment in our community," Henshaw said.
He said if there are any changes in the site plan during the development process, the town would have to approve them. The location is adjacent to the $17 million, 52,000-square-foot YMCA that opened on Snyder Drive in October 2018.
Membership in the Lockport site grew tenfold after the new location opened, replacing a City of Lockport building the YMCA had used since 1926.
"Since the Y was such a tremendous success, they decided they would consider a summer day camp for kids," Lockport Supervisor Mark C. Crocker said. "It looks like a great project."
Seaman said the state-mandated environmental review process is underway now.
"They're aware that this is a project that is very long-term," Henshaw said. "It might take more than a decade to actually complete in full."
But there's plenty of room for it. The YMCA owns 30.4 acres off Snyder Drive.
Henshaw said the 350-space parking lot would not need to be expanded.
Although all five Buffalo Niagara locations were closed for months during the Covid-19 pandemic before being allowed to reopen with limited capacity, the attendance at Lockport's YMCA has held up better than the four Erie County sites.
"They're in Niagara County, so they're under less restrictions," Falkner said.
The Erie County sites, in the state's orange zone, are limited to 25% of their listed capacity, while the Lockport location, in a yellow zone, can admit up to 50% of capacity.
"We're about 35% to 40% of our normal capacity at this time," Henshaw said.