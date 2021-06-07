Lockport woman, 41, dies in motorcycle crash

A 41-year-old Lockport woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Royalton, according to state police.

Alicia T. Calderone was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to troopers, Calderone was eastbound on Chestnut Hill Road and was turning north on Mill Road just after noon Sunday when her 2004 Suzuki lost control, struck a curb and then a boulder off the side of the roadway.

Calderone was transported to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The State Police's Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.

