Lockport white-collar workers receive first raise since 2012

For the first time since 2012, about 35 white-collar City of Lockport employees will receive a pay raise.

The Common Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a new contract with the city's unit of the Civil Service Employees Association.

The deal gives workers a 4% raise, retroactive to Jan. 1, and all members who were on the payroll then also will receive a $3,000 lump sum within 90 days, Deputy Corporation Counsel Jason J. Cafarella said.

The workers will receive 2% raises annually from 2022 through 2026, when the contract expires, Cafarella said.

Henceforward, new hires must pay 10% of their health insurance premiums, but the city will continue to pay the full cost of insurance for all current CSEA workers, including after retirement, the attorney said. That remains true for current retirees, too.

The last CSEA contract expired at the end of 2014, after a two-year raise-free extension of a deal that ran out in 2012, Cafarella said.

