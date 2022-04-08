 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lockport voters approve public library budget

Lockport_public_library_front.JPG

The Lockport Public Library. 

 Buffalo News file photo
The Lockport Public Library's 2022-23 budget, which showed a small increase in both spending and property taxes, was approved Thursday by a vote of 196 to 36.

The tax levy is $37,366 higher than last year's. Spending of $1.81 million will rise by $39,860 from last year's version.

Property taxes, which are assessed on the Lockport City School District tax bills issues in September, cover 89.2% of the library's budget.

Library Director Beverly Federspiel also announced that former Town of Lockport Supervisor Marc R. Smith has been reappointed to the library Board of Trustees, serving with Lockport City Court Judge William J. Watson and Nancy Kasprzak-Whitmore.

