Lockport voters approve public library budget with tax increase
Lockport_public_library_front.JPG

Lockport Public Library. 

 News file photo

The public library tax will rise slightly in the Lockport City School District after voters approved the library budget in a referendum Wednesday.

The vote was 184 to 28 in favor, Director Beverly Federspiel said.

The library's 2021-22 budget of $1.77 million is only $9,698 higher than this year's version. The tax levy of nearly $1.58 million shows an increase of $23,068.

The tax is collected with school tax bills issued each September.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 90,000 visits to the library were made in 2020, and more than 152,000 items were borrowed, a figure which does not include digital offerings.

The library was closed for a few months because of state pandemic orders, and continues to operate with reduced hours.

