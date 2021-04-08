Lockport voters approve public library budget with tax increase

The public library tax will rise slightly in the Lockport City School District after voters approved the library budget in a referendum Wednesday.

The vote was 184 to 28 in favor, Director Beverly Federspiel said.

The library's 2021-22 budget of $1.77 million is only $9,698 higher than this year's version. The tax levy of nearly $1.58 million shows an increase of $23,068.

The tax is collected with school tax bills issued each September.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 90,000 visits to the library were made in 2020, and more than 152,000 items were borrowed, a figure which does not include digital offerings.

The library was closed for a few months because of state pandemic orders, and continues to operate with reduced hours.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.