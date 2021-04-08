Lockport voters approve public library budget with tax increase

The public library tax will rise slightly in the Lockport City School District after voters approved the library budget in a referendum Wednesday.
The vote was 184 to 28 in favor, Director Beverly Federspiel said.
The library's 2021-22 budget of $1.77 million is only $9,698 higher than this year's version. The tax levy of nearly $1.58 million shows an increase of $23,068.
The tax is collected with school tax bills issued each September.
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 90,000 visits to the library were made in 2020, and more than 152,000 items were borrowed, a figure which does not include digital offerings.
The library was closed for a few months because of state pandemic orders, and continues to operate with reduced hours.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
