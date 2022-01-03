Lockport to settle lawsuit over officer discipline in civilian death case

Hodge, 39, was pronounced dead shortly after midnight June 17, 2019, following a 911 call from his mother, Fatima Z. Hodge, who said her son was acting strangely.

Barrancotta and Bonito met Troy Hodge in the driveway of his mother's Park Avenue home.

According to the state report, Hodge said he was heading back into the house to get a shotgun, and Barrancotta tried to prevent that.

That triggered a fight that lasted about five minutes. According to the state report, Hodge put Bonito in a head lock, pulled a knife and tried to stab Bonito in the head, but Barrancotta prevented him from doing so, punching Hodge in the face at one point.

There is no video of the fight itself. A citizen's cellphone video, taken from across the street, picked up some sound but no images.

The audio included a voice saying, "Mom, don't let them kill me. Don't let them kill me." Another voice said something that sounded like, "Drop the knife."

After being subdued, Hodge became nonresponsive and was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.