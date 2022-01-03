Lockport to settle lawsuit over officer discipline in civilian death case

The City of Lockport and its police union have settled a lawsuit the union filed over the firing of one of the officers who responded to the June 2019 call that ended with a fight that led to the death of a Black civilian, Troy A. Hodge.
The deal, which involves the retirement of a second officer, could be a major step toward settling a wrongful death suit Hodge's mother filed against the city in 2020.
Joseph D. Morath Jr., one of the Hodge family's attorneys, said Monday that the departures of Officers Marissa Bonito and Daniel Barrancotta are "a necessary box that had to be checked" to settle the wrongful death case.
"It was always one of the goals of Mrs. Hodge's litigation to have these officers removed," Morath said, repeating a precondition for a pretrial settlement of the wrongful death suit he's been voicing for more than a year.
The Buffalo News obtained the settlement, which was signed Dec. 20.
Saying the litigation is still pending, Mayor Michelle M. Roman declined to comment, as did Keith P. Byron, attorney for the Hickory Club Police Benevolent Association, the Lockport police union.
Bonito, who was fired May 10 by the city's civilian Police Board, will be formally rehired, but she will remain on administrative leave until Jan. 31, when she will resign. She will receive back pay from the firing date until then, which The News calculated at roughly $32,000.
Barrancotta will retire, but not until Sept. 1, after he reaches the 10th anniversary of his hiring and becomes fully vested in the state-run police pension plan. The city also agreed to give him 100% city-paid family health insurance coverage for life.
He will not be disciplined over the Hodge case, nor will two other officers who came to the Hodge home as backup, Patricia Burdick and Lt. David Pytlik. They have been returned to road patrol, but Barrancotta will remain on desk duty.
They and Bonito were placed on administrative leave after Hodge's death. In September 2019, Chief Steven A. Preisch held internal hearings and decided no disciplinary charges were warranted against Barrancotta, Burdick and Pytlik.
But Steven K. Abbott, who became chief two months later, restricted the three to desk work, triggering a union grievance.
Bonito's situation was different from the others because a deputy sheriff's body camera video showed her foot on or near Hodge's collarbone or neck after he had been subdued.
A report issued by the state Attorney General's Office last March said there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against any officer, but the report said it was not possible to determine whether Bonito stepped on Hodge, or how much pressure was used if she did so.
Hodge, 39, was pronounced dead shortly after midnight June 17, 2019, following a 911 call from his mother, Fatima Z. Hodge, who said her son was acting strangely.
Barrancotta and Bonito met Troy Hodge in the driveway of his mother's Park Avenue home.
According to the state report, Hodge said he was heading back into the house to get a shotgun, and Barrancotta tried to prevent that.
That triggered a fight that lasted about five minutes. According to the state report, Hodge put Bonito in a head lock, pulled a knife and tried to stab Bonito in the head, but Barrancotta prevented him from doing so, punching Hodge in the face at one point.
There is no video of the fight itself. A citizen's cellphone video, taken from across the street, picked up some sound but no images.
The audio included a voice saying, "Mom, don't let them kill me. Don't let them kill me." Another voice said something that sounded like, "Drop the knife."
After being subdued, Hodge became nonresponsive and was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy and subsequent toxicology tests concluded Hodge died of a heart attack brought on by the exertion of the fight while he was under the influence of a large amount of cocaine. The report said there were marks from blunt force trauma, but concluded the blows played no role in his death.
After the state report was issued, Abbott brought departmental charges against the four officers, alleging misconduct at the scene of the fight.
The union went to court over that and last May won a ruling that the charges were filed too late. Four days later, Bonito was fired for taking a vacation to Brazil while she was on leave.
In the settlement Bonito admitted the trip was unauthorized, and her back pay will be reduced by 10 days' salary to cover the length of the trip.