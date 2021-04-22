 Skip to main content
Lockport to seek state grant for Trek Inc. expansion
Lockport to seek state grant for Trek Inc. expansion

Trek Lockport plant

The Trek Inc. plant in Lockport, pictured in March 2018. 

 Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News

The City of Lockport is seeking $450,000 from New York State to contribute to an upcoming $8.2 million expansion project at the Trek Inc. electronic instrument plant.

The Common Council voted unanimously Wednesday to send the Community Development Block Grant application to Albany.

R. Charles Bell, a consultant to the city's development agency, said the city would keep $16,000 to cover its administrative expenses. The remaining $434,000 would be lent to Trek, half as a three-year low-interest loan and the other half as a deferred loan that won't have to be repaid if Trek completes its project as planned.

The $8.2 million plan calls for Trek to expand its two-story plant onto the third floor of Building 4 at Harrison Place at Walnut and Washburn streets.

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved tax breaks for the project last month. Trek would add 60 jobs in the next three years, and a potential future second phase could bring another 100 new jobs to the plant.

Related to this story

