Lockport to keep police dispatching in-house at $315,000 cost
Lockport police station
Robert Kirkham

The City of Lockport, whose 1990s-vintage Police Department 911 terminals have been kept alive for years with scrounged and donated parts, will buy three new terminals and keep police dispatching in-house.

The Common Council voted 5-1 Wednesday to spend $315,000 on the equipment and associated software, allowing Lockport police to process cellphone emergency calls and texts as well as landline calls.

Cell calls still will be routed at first to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said, but Lockport's upgrade will give its officers more information about the caller.

In 2019, the county offered to take over Lockport's police dispatching free of charge, but the city police union never agreed to the transfer.

Mayor Michelle M. Roman appointed a committee which concluded in June that Lockport should buy new equipment and keep officers at the desk to use it – and also to deal with in-person requests for police help, which account for about 20% of all Lockport police calls.

