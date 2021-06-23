Lockport to alter solar law to allow approval of controversial project

"The firm that has been working with the farm family has been very accommodating with modifications and changes," Keough said. "I prefer we vote this down and let this one project go ahead."

Councilwomen Darlene DiCarlo and Patricia Dufour voted for the moratorium without the Slayton Settlement exception.

"It's a very contentious issue with extreme views on both sides," Dufour said. "We need to step back. We need to take a pause."

Siejak warned that since Renewable Properties had followed all provisions of the town's existing solar code, blocking the project might lead to expensive litigation.

Brian Madigan, Renewable Properties' project manager, declined comment on whether the company would have sued the town.

He did say work probably won't begin until next spring, even if the Planning Board says yes next month, because of the time lost in the moratorium debate.

Kowalski, who owns 190 acres, said he was pleased by Wednesday's vote. Kowalski had earlier said the solar company's money would help keep his 50-cow dairy farm in his family.