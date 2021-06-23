Lockport to alter solar law to allow approval of controversial project

The Lockport Town Board voted 3-2 Wednesday against a proposed moratorium on solar power projects. Instead, it will be replaced with a new version that would allow approval of a controversial project already on the drawing board.
The board held a public hearing two weeks ago on a six-month ban on new solar projects, which would have blocked a 46-acre, 7-megawatt project proposed for the Karl Kowalski farm on Slayton Settlement Road.
The developer, Renewable Properties of San Francisco, objected because its project had almost completed the town's review process. Except for a review of its environmental impact form and a final vote, the town Planning Board was ready to approve it.
The new version of the moratorium, with exceptions for projects whose applications already have been received, will be the subject of a public hearing at the Town Board's next meeting July 7.
With no moratorium affecting the Kowalski project, the Planning Board is free to vote on it. It meets July 6 and 20.
"It was a mistake, taking this away from the Planning Board," said Supervisor Mark C. Crocker. "It doesn't mean the Planning Board will pass the project."
He voted with Councilmen Paul W. Siejak and Thomas E. Keough to reject the original version of the moratorium, which would have blocked the Slayton Settlement Road project.
"The firm that has been working with the farm family has been very accommodating with modifications and changes," Keough said. "I prefer we vote this down and let this one project go ahead."
Councilwomen Darlene DiCarlo and Patricia Dufour voted for the moratorium without the Slayton Settlement exception.
"It's a very contentious issue with extreme views on both sides," Dufour said. "We need to step back. We need to take a pause."
Siejak warned that since Renewable Properties had followed all provisions of the town's existing solar code, blocking the project might lead to expensive litigation.
Brian Madigan, Renewable Properties' project manager, declined comment on whether the company would have sued the town.
He did say work probably won't begin until next spring, even if the Planning Board says yes next month, because of the time lost in the moratorium debate.
Kowalski, who owns 190 acres, said he was pleased by Wednesday's vote. Kowalski had earlier said the solar company's money would help keep his 50-cow dairy farm in his family.
Barbara McCollum, whose family owns the neighboring farm, marched out of the meeting room with an angry expression on her face. She was one of the leading opponents of the project.
"Our group is angered beyond belief," said McCollum, who called the board's actions "deceitful."
Tina Kowalski, Karl's wife, said the McCollums had approached them about buying the land the solar project would be built upon.
"It's not an option," she said. "Our grandchildren want the farm."
"They're putting up a barrier. They're within a mile of the Erie Canal. There is a hiking trail behind us. You can't tell me that barrier is going to totally surround that field," said Rick DeWaters, who lives across the road from the Kowalskis. "This was all done without regard for the neighbors who live there."
Keough said the project will last about 35 years, and then the solar equipment must be removed and the farmland restored.