Lockport teen remains in critical condition following pickup truck crash
Lockport teen remains in critical condition following pickup truck crash

A 16-year-old boy from the City of Lockport remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday following the crash of two pickup trucks that injured four people Monday in the Town of Royalton, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The youth, whose name was not released due to his age, was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. He was driving an eastbound 2007 Dodge truck that collided with a westbound 2013 GMC pickup shortly before 5 p.m. Monday on Chestnut Ridge Road east of Royalton Center Road, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

In an update on the crash, the Sheriff's Office identified the three people in the GMC truck who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, David Edmister, 40, of the Town of Lockport, was taken by ambulance to ECMC with a broken leg. His passengers, Christopher Berardi, 24, of the Town of Wilson, and Trevor Stroyan, 21, of the Town of Royalton, were taken by ambulance to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

