Lockport solar moratorium on hold after crowded public hearing

Approval for a locally controversial solar power project hangs in the balance after the Lockport Town Board set a vote June 23 on a six-month moratorium on solar projects.

The board heard 24 speakers at a public hearing Wednesday night, but Supervisor Mark C. Crocker said Thursday the board can't vote until the moratorium is reviewed by the Niagara County Planning Board, whose next meeting is June 21.

A proposed 46-acre solar project on Slayton Settlement Road, which has drawn some public opposition, would be subject to the moratorium as written. But the town Planning Board, whose approval is the only one needed for the project to proceed, is to meet Tuesday, eight days before the Town Board vote.

"The laws that are in effect now, the project complies with those laws," town Planning Board Chairman Thomas F. Grzebinski II said. But he doesn't know if his colleagues will want to vote. Town Attorney Thomas D. Seaman called a vote Tuesday "highly unlikely."

