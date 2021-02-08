Lockport site marks 150 years of educating challenged children

The original site was 387 High St. in Lockport, later a restaurant and now a private home, according to Craig E. Bacon, Lockport city historian.

By 1892, in need of more space, the Home for the Friendless relocated to the former mansion of Washington Hunt, the only Niagara County resident ever to serve as governor of New York. He also served as a county judge, congressman and state comptroller.

Hunt had built Wyndham Lawn at Old Niagara Road and Lake Avenue as his summer home in 1842, even though it's less than two miles from his regular home on Market Street.

"He was born in Windham, N.Y., which is why it was called Wyndham Lawn," Bacon said. Hunt, who died in 1867, changed the spelling, for reasons lost in time.

"He made it all fancy," Bacon said. "He was the governor."

The new Home for the Friendless kept that name until 1917, when it was rebranded Wyndham Lawn Home for Children.

One of its major benefactors was the late Henrietta G. Lewis, a wealthy Lockport woman who died in 2003 at age 97. About 50 years ago, she gave Wyndham Lawn a major endowment, which helps maintain the operation to this day.