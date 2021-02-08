Lockport site marks 150 years of educating challenged children

A facility that graces a gently rolling site in the Town of Lockport, Wyndham Lawn Home for Children, marks its 150th birthday Monday after evolving from the efforts of Lockport women to care for the orphaned children of Civil War soldiers.
Since 1999, Wyndham Lawn has been part of Randolph-based New Directions Youth and Family Services, a nonprofit that educates children whose emotional issues make them unsuitable for public schools or even for foster care.
The 83-acre campus accommodates up to 30 adolescents – that figure was once 70 – and includes a preschool that serves about 14 children.
Most are sent there by county agencies or by Family Court, said Ed Gargala, residential services director at Wyndham Lawn.
Wyndham Lawn's roots are in the Lockport Ladies Relief Society, which was formed in 1865, the final year of the Civil War, to assist needy families with food, coal, clothing and bedding.
"After the Civil War, the country was devastated. There were a lot of orphans," Gargala said.
On Feb. 8, 1871, the women incorporated themselves and started the Lockport Home for the Friendless, a shelter for destitute children.
“We are proud to be standing on the foundation set by the courageous and compassionate women who founded the Lockport Ladies Relief Society 150 years ago," said James W. Coder, New Directions CEO. "Their vision and commitment to children in need sets a high standard for us and guides our work as we embark on the next 150 years of service at Wyndham Lawn."
The original site was 387 High St. in Lockport, later a restaurant and now a private home, according to Craig E. Bacon, Lockport city historian.
By 1892, in need of more space, the Home for the Friendless relocated to the former mansion of Washington Hunt, the only Niagara County resident ever to serve as governor of New York. He also served as a county judge, congressman and state comptroller.
Hunt had built Wyndham Lawn at Old Niagara Road and Lake Avenue as his summer home in 1842, even though it's less than two miles from his regular home on Market Street.
"He was born in Windham, N.Y., which is why it was called Wyndham Lawn," Bacon said. Hunt, who died in 1867, changed the spelling, for reasons lost in time.
"He made it all fancy," Bacon said. "He was the governor."
The new Home for the Friendless kept that name until 1917, when it was rebranded Wyndham Lawn Home for Children.
One of its major benefactors was the late Henrietta G. Lewis, a wealthy Lockport woman who died in 2003 at age 97. About 50 years ago, she gave Wyndham Lawn a major endowment, which helps maintain the operation to this day.
"She was very generous to us and the endowment fund has been well-managed and has grown over the years," Gargala said.
The Henrietta G. Lewis Campus School, which opened in 2000, is joined on the Lockport site by the Wayne A. Secord Therapeutic Preschool, which opened in 2013. The campus also serves as headquarters for an array of services delivered in homes.
Most of the residential students are 14 to 16 years old, although a few are slightly older or younger. They typically stay at the Lockport site from three to six months, Gargala said.
"We spend a lot of time trying to find foster homes for them," he said.
Most of the live-in students at Wyndham Lawn come from Niagara and Erie counties. Gargala, who started there as a youth worker in 1978, said the local legend that "gang kids from Chicago" were sent there was "a total falsehood."
"Some are under the auspices of Family Court because they can be adjudicated as neglected," Gargala said. "Kids in the foster care system who haven't been charged with anything but are struggling in their foster home end up in a place like this."
Many of the preschoolers are released by public school districts.
"There are kids who cannot attend normal preschool programs, 3- and 4-year-old kids," Gargala said. "They went to regular public preschool programs and simply cannot be maintained there due to their emotional disabilities, problem behaviors."
"We don't place the kids there, the districts do," said Stacy Lampman, director of Niagara County's children with special needs program, which sent 11 preschoolers to Wyndham Lawn this year. The county pays the tuition up front and is reimbursed by the state for 59.5% of it.
"It's eight kids to one teacher to three aides in that class, so there's a lot of adults," Lampman said. The county has had a contract with New Directions since 2013.
"At the end of the day, it's a taxpayer-supported venture, certainly," Gargala said.
New Directions employs about 90 people in the two schools and about 40 adults in the residential programs.
"We'll stay in this as long as there's a necessity for it," Gargala said. "I'll be happy about the day when kids no longer have to live in foster care, but it isn't right around the corner, so I believe we do have a future."