Lockport property reassessment will continue, Council decides
Lockport property reassessment will continue, Council decides

The Lockport Common Council voted Wednesday on the first citywide property reassessment since 2011.

All systems are go for the City of Lockport's first citywide property revaluation since 2011.

The Common Council voted 4-2 Wednesday to keep the program going, defeating a resolution that would have suspended it until next year.

Assessor Tracy A. Farrell warned the Council that the city would have to pay its appraisal firm, GAR Associates, $200,000 to appraise the city's 8,200 properties again next year.

In the meantime, she said, the city's total assessment would drop from the current 67% of true market value to 55%, as estimated by a state agency.

In December 2019, the Council voted to pay GAR $400,000 for a two-year appraisal process.

Alderman Mark S. Devine, R-3rd Ward, introduced the resolution to suspend the revaluation, but his only support came from Council President Paul M. Beakman Jr., D-1st Ward.

Lockport residents have until April 1 to submit assessment challenges. If they are dissatisfied with the results of those reviews, they can go before the city's five-member Board of Assessment Review on May 24.

