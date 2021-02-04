Lockport police ordered to undergo 58 hours of annual training

The Lockport Common Council on Wednesday decided to require all city police officers to undergo annual training on 15 topics, totaling 58 hours per officer.

Lockport Police Chief Steven K. Abbott had recommended 76 hours of training, according to a police reform task force report, but the Council budgeted $57,600 in extra pay for officers, which was enough for 58 hours.

The report was written in compliance with a state law, triggered by last year's Black Lives Matter protests. All localities with police forces must pass a reform plan by April 1.

The training ranges from firearm use and emergency driving to avoiding sexual harassment and implicit bias.

The report also suggested changes in how complaints about officer conduct are investigated and in the membership of the civilian Police Board that approves policies, hirings, firings and promotions.

However, Mayor Michelle M. Roman said future Council action, or even referendums, would be needed to institute those and other ideas in the document.

