 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lockport police ordered to undergo 58 hours of annual training
0 comments

Lockport police ordered to undergo 58 hours of annual training

Support this work for $1 a month
Lockport police station
Robert Kirkham

The Lockport Common Council on Wednesday decided to require all city police officers to undergo annual training on 15 topics, totaling 58 hours per officer.

Lockport Police Chief Steven K. Abbott had recommended 76 hours of training, according to a police reform task force report, but the Council budgeted $57,600 in extra pay for officers, which was enough for 58 hours.

Steven Abbott

Lockport Police Chief Steven K. Abbott.

The report was written in compliance with a state law, triggered by last year's Black Lives Matter protests. All localities with police forces must pass a reform plan by April 1.

The training ranges from firearm use and emergency driving to avoiding sexual harassment and implicit bias.

The report also suggested changes in how complaints about officer conduct are investigated and in the membership of the civilian Police Board that approves policies, hirings, firings and promotions.

However, Mayor Michelle M. Roman said future Council action, or even referendums, would be needed to institute those and other ideas in the document.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: School break travelers still must quarantine on return, even if vaccinated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News