Lockport photo exhibit helps Vietnam vets distill the chaos of war

" My daughter never even knew that I was in the Army until she was 19 years old, and then she was 21 before she ever knew that I was a Vietnam veteran," said Bellinger, who was awarded the Bronze Star.

He said the late 1960s and early 1970s was a difficult time for Vietnam veterans returning home from what was a decidedly unpopular war.

"You were looked upon like a baby burner or drug addict. You were a pot smoker, and the best thing you wanted to do was get out of the Army and get back into civilian clothes and grow your hair," Bellinger said.

Attitudes evolved over the intervening years, said Moxham. In its first year, the show exhibited for over a month at the Kenan Center in Lockport, where it was perennially revived.

"A lot of people would come in during the day and view the photographs, not just veterans but those who had veterans in their families ... and it was very rewarding, I think, for our chapter members," Moxham said.

For the 25th anniversary showing in 2015, a memorial wall featuring the names of 80 fallen Vietnam veterans from Niagara County was introduced as part of the exhibit.

"We wanted to make sure that those who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam received proper recognition," said Moxham.