Lockport photo exhibit helps Vietnam vets distill the chaos of war

It started out as a catharsis that, over three decades, has blossomed into a popular periodic display.
The "Our Photo Album" exhibit currently laid out in the rotunda of the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport was initially intended as an emotional release for members of the Niagara County Chapter 268 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, a vehicle for them to share with the broader public experiences from their tours of duty as young soldiers in Southeast Asia more than a generation ago.
Lockport attorney and Vietnam veteran Walter Moxham created the exhibit in 1990. The show has since traveled throughout New York State and Southern Ontario, and was even featured on the CBS Morning News, Moxham said.
"I think, initially, when we opened up the show in 1990, it wasn't so much to honor the fallen veterans from Niagara County or from anywhere. It was more just a group project to bring our guys together and to share our experiences and our memories, both good and bad," he said.
That group of veterans from Niagara County has since grown from about 35 members to 110, and their collection of photographs has expanded from 150 to over 500, said Moxham. Only about 60 of the photographs are on display inside the rotunda, he added.
Gordon Bellinger, another Chapter 268 member who served in Vietnam from Oct. 25, 1968, to Jan. 20, 1970, is the exhibit curator. He said the show opened an avenue for chapter members to begin processing the war a decade-and-a half after it ended.
" My daughter never even knew that I was in the Army until she was 19 years old, and then she was 21 before she ever knew that I was a Vietnam veteran," said Bellinger, who was awarded the Bronze Star.
He said the late 1960s and early 1970s was a difficult time for Vietnam veterans returning home from what was a decidedly unpopular war.
"You were looked upon like a baby burner or drug addict. You were a pot smoker, and the best thing you wanted to do was get out of the Army and get back into civilian clothes and grow your hair," Bellinger said.
Attitudes evolved over the intervening years, said Moxham. In its first year, the show exhibited for over a month at the Kenan Center in Lockport, where it was perennially revived.
"A lot of people would come in during the day and view the photographs, not just veterans but those who had veterans in their families ... and it was very rewarding, I think, for our chapter members," Moxham said.
For the 25th anniversary showing in 2015, a memorial wall featuring the names of 80 fallen Vietnam veterans from Niagara County was introduced as part of the exhibit.
"We wanted to make sure that those who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam received proper recognition," said Moxham.
One of Bellinger's photos is an image of him in a small bunker in the middle of a field, holding an M-14 rifle.
"It was taken on Dec. 25, 1968. That's where I spent my Christmas, which was on guard duty that year," he said.
Among the most impressive in the collection are some photographs by Dennis Devine, a Vietnam veteran and retired elementary school principal for the Lockport City School District, Moxham said.
Devine said many of the photographs he took in Vietnam were of his fellow soldiers in and around the fire support bases. He said the aim in sharing the photographs all these years later later is not to relive the war but to share their day-to-day human experiences.
"We want people to remember our effort in Vietnam. Unfortunately, we keep experiencing the past over and over again," Devine said .