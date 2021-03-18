Lockport pays developer $200,000 for environmental release on Dollar General site

The Lockport Common Council voted 5-1 Wednesday to pay developer David L. Ulrich $200,000 to release the city from the responsibility of cleaning up the site of a proposed Dollar General store.

Ulrich leased a city parking lot at Walnut and Locust streets in 2004, and purchased it in 2005. The terms included a city promise to pay for a cleanup if any pre-existing environmental problems were found there.

Underground petroleum contamination was found after Ulrich agreed last year to sell the lot to Dollar General and promised them a clean site.

Before Wednesday, "We are 100% responsible for the cleanup because of the language in that lease," Mayor Michelle M. Roman said.

"I don't want litigation with the city, but in retrospect the city probably shouldn't have given us a blanket environmental (guarantee) when they didn't do their homework," Ulrich said.

He said he hopes to smooth things over with Dollar General, but called whether he or the store will perform the cleanup "a debatable issue."

