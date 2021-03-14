Lockport on the hook for cleanup of Dollar General site, developer claims

The City of Lockport is liable for an environmental cleanup on the site of a proposed Dollar General store, owner David L. Ulrich said Friday.
The Common Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on paying Ulrich to cover the costs of the removal of buried contamination in a parking lot at Walnut and Locust streets.
The amount to be paid has not yet been determined, Deputy Corporation Counsel Patricia M. McGrath said. She has been negotiating a cap on the city's costs with Ulrich's attorney, Thomas H. Brandt.
"Their potential liability is well over $1 million," said Ulrich, who added that if the Council refuses to pay, a lawsuit is likely.
That would cover the costs of the cleanup and reimbursement for any loss or reduction in the value of the Dollar General purchase contract with Niagara Management Group, an Ulrich entity. Ulrich wouldn't say how much the retailer was to pay for the lot, but the purchase contract is still in force, he said.
McGrath said an underground storage tank is believed to be on the site, and petroleum or petroleum byproducts are present.
The site was known as the city's Parking Lot No. 2 before Ulrich leased it in 2004. His company bought the property outright the next year.
However, Ulrich contends the environmental indemnification clause in the lease remains in effect. In 2004, the city pledged to cover all costs connected with any environmental condition on the site that predated the lease.
Support Local Journalism
"There are indemnity obligations contained in the original lease," McGrath said. "The indemnification clause survived the termination of the lease by the purchase of the property."
John J. Ottaviano, who was the city's attorney at the time, said he didn't write the lease; attorney Daniel J. Spitzer did. Spitzer said he was not authorized by the city to discuss the matter.
"It was certainly a favorable agreement for Mr. Ulrich," McGrath said.
The environmental clause was the same as one in the 2004 lease for the Ulrich City Centre site on the other side of Locust Street from the Dollar General site.
In 2012, the city reclaimed ownership of the City Centre parking lot after sediments containing chemicals from a long-ago dry cleaning shop were found under the pavement.
Ulrich said there hasn't been any digging on the Dollar General site, but he said a gas station was located there generations ago, and another one stood on the other side of Walnut Street.
"It's really very simple. I have a contract that guaranteed me a clean environmental site," Ulrich said. "The site turned out to be contaminated. My expectations are that they will live up to their contract and do what's in the best interests of the city, which is to have some kind of compromise."
"I'm sure I could come up with legal arguments about the enforceability (of the clause). I'm sure Mr. Ulrich's attorney would have different arguments," McGrath said. "If a settlement isn't reached, maybe a third party will have to decide that question."
The resolution at Wednesday's meeting is to be sponsored by Council President Mark S. Devine. He directed a reporter to ask Mayor Michelle M. Roman about it. Roman did not respond to a request for comment.