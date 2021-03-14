Lockport on the hook for cleanup of Dollar General site, developer claims

The City of Lockport is liable for an environmental cleanup on the site of a proposed Dollar General store, owner David L. Ulrich said Friday.

The Common Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on paying Ulrich to cover the costs of the removal of buried contamination in a parking lot at Walnut and Locust streets.

The amount to be paid has not yet been determined, Deputy Corporation Counsel Patricia M. McGrath said. She has been negotiating a cap on the city's costs with Ulrich's attorney, Thomas H. Brandt.

"Their potential liability is well over $1 million," said Ulrich, who added that if the Council refuses to pay, a lawsuit is likely.

That would cover the costs of the cleanup and reimbursement for any loss or reduction in the value of the Dollar General purchase contract with Niagara Management Group, an Ulrich entity. Ulrich wouldn't say how much the retailer was to pay for the lot, but the purchase contract is still in force, he said.

McGrath said an underground storage tank is believed to be on the site, and petroleum or petroleum byproducts are present.

The site was known as the city's Parking Lot No. 2 before Ulrich leased it in 2004. His company bought the property outright the next year.