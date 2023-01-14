Lockport mayor promises prompt replacements for two lawmakers who resigned

Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said Friday that she hopes by next week to appoint replacements for two city lawmakers who recently quit their posts on the Common Council.

The resignation of Alderwoman at-Large Gina Pasceri last Monday, followed by the announcement by Fifth Ward Alderwoman Kristin Barnard that she was quitting, leaves the Common Council without the legally required number of members to conduct city business.

The Council's regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday was canceled as a result.

Roman said she plans on Monday to interview about a dozen applicants seeking to serve out the remainder of Barnard and Pasceri's terms.

"I plan to have a decision made by Wednesday," Roman said.

First Ward Alderman Paul Beakman Jr. said the two resignations forced the cancellation of the Council's regular business meeting Monday for lack of a quorum.

"Alderman Barnard's resignation was just shortly before that meeting," said Beakman.

He said the spark for Pasceri's resignation was a Dec. 19, 2022, vote by the Council to have the Lockport Fire Department resume ambulance service in the city. Beakman said three Republicans members on the Council, including Pasceri and Barnard, did not support the measure.

"They voted no," he said.

Fourth Ward Alderwoman Kathryn "Kitty" Fogle abstained from the vote.

Beakman said he, Second Ward Alderman Luke Kantor and Third Ward Alderman Mark Divine, who are Democrats, voted yes.

"So, because there were three affirmative votes and three non-affirmative votes, the mayor was allowed to break the tie," he said.

The mayor is also a Democrat. Beakman said that had the resolution not been approved, the city would have gone without ambulance service, which has been a longstanding issue, he said.

"This ambulance issue has really been out in the forefront," said Beakman.

Roman confirmed that the ambulance service issue was among the reasons Pasceri gave her for resigning. Roman said she found Pasceri's letter of resignation in the mayor's City Hall mailbox on Monday.

"She said the vote on the ambulance and my appointment of an employee to a position were the last straw for her," Roman said.

Beakman, who serves as Council president, and the mayor disputed claims in Pasceri's resignation letter.

"So she accused the mayor and the administration – me – of being nontransparent, of having a bullying and hostile environment, and it's just not true," Beakman said.

Roman said Pasceri's resignation letter came without warning.

"She never told me that it was there," Roman said. "She never gave me any indication that she was resigning, other than she had not responded to any of my texts or anything since the ambulance vote."

The Republicans who voted against resuming the ambulance service "just didn't believe any of the information that was presented to them about the cost to run the ambulance," Beakman said. "They thought that our numbers were wrong, that it was going to bankrupt the city. I mean, it was just nonsense."

"Although Alderwoman Barnard served for only about one year, I am proud of the achievements we made together," Roman said in a statement. "Despite the aftermath of Covid 19, Alderwoman Barnard supported my proposed budget with only minor amendments, that included a minimal tax increase to continue providing the city with vital services."

As for Pasceri's resignation, Roman said she was disappointed that Pasceri had chosen to resign without notice or discussion.