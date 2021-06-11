Lockport man charged with writing bad checks, scheme to defraud and grand larceny

A Lockport man has been arrested following a fraud and larceny investigation conducted by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Jose Estremera Casiano, 34, is accused of issuing several bad checks to Cornerstone Federal Credit Union in order to obtain property from area residents.
Estremera Casiano was charged with two counts of issuing a bad check, second-degree scheme to defraud – both misdemeanors – and third-degree grand larceny, a felony.
He was held Friday at the Niagara County Jail to await arraignment. He also was being held on numerous outstanding warrants from surrounding states, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Harold McNeil
