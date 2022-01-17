Lockport, Kenmore, Tonawanda lead the way in snow totals

Many Western New Yorkers are waking up to some significant snowfall this morning.
Here are the early morning snowfall totals via the National Weather Service:
• 17.5 inches – Lockport (8 a.m.)
• 17.3 – Kenmore (8 a.m.)
• 16.5 – Tonawanda (7:45 a.m.)
• 16.1 – Buffalo Niagara International Airport (7:58 a.m.)
• 15.8 – East Amherst (7:15 a.m.)
• 15.6 – Sanborn (7 a.m.)
• 14.7 – Alden (7 a.m.)
• 13.8 – Depew (7 a.m.)
Full list from National Weather Service
