Lockport, Kenmore, Tonawanda lead the way in snow totals
Lockport, Kenmore, Tonawanda lead the way in snow totals

Snow Storm (copy)

A person clears the snow from a driveway in Orchard Park Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. 

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Many Western New Yorkers are waking up to some significant snowfall this morning.

Here are the early morning snowfall totals via the National Weather Service:

• 17.5 inches – Lockport (8 a.m.)

• 17.3 – Kenmore (8 a.m.)

• 16.5 – Tonawanda (7:45 a.m.)

• 16.1 – Buffalo Niagara International Airport (7:58 a.m.)

• 15.8 – East Amherst (7:15 a.m.)

• 15.6 – Sanborn (7 a.m.)

• 14.7 – Alden (7 a.m.)

• 13.8 – Depew (7 a.m.)

Full list from National Weather Service

What to expect in the next 36 hours

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

