Classes are canceled Monday at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School in Lockport after a fire Sunday afternoon caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

School Superintendent Mathis Calvin said on Facebook that "a considerable amount of smoke has circulated throughout the school." He noted that reopening is expected Tuesday. Parents will be notified if plans change.

The fire started among computer tablets that were charging, according to the City of Lockport Fire Department. At least four classrooms were directly affected by fire, smoke or water.

Firefighters responded at 1:05 p.m. to the school at 491 High St., determined the source of the fire alarm and encountered thick black smoke in the second floor hallway. Flames were not visible in Room 210, where smoke was heaviest, but a thermal imaging camera located the fire in a countertop area.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze and began ventilating the building. Damage was estimated at $200,000 to the building and $100,000 to the contents.

Investigators led by Assistant Chief Jon Frederickson found the remains of 18 computer tablets, stacked together in groups of three to five units and charging in Room 210. Investigators said that air flow around the tablets was restricted, causing their batteries to overheat and catch fire.