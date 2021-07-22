Lockport increases garbage user fees for 2022

Garbage and recycling user fees in the City of Lockport will rise in 2022 for the first time since they were instituted in 2011.

Director of Finance Timothy K. Russo told the Common Council Wednesday that the user fees will rise an estimated 9.5% next year, but the exact amount won't be known until the 2022 budget is adopted, and the figure could turn out to be less.

"This is just to make sure our fund is healthy," Mayor Michelle M. Roman said.

Fees have been pegged to the size and number of garbage totes a customer has.

Russo's statement came as the Council unanimously approved a new garbage and recycling contract with the city's current contractor, Modern Disposal of Lewiston. The deal covers 63 months, running to the end of 2026, and carries a five-year renewal option thereafter.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.