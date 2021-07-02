 Skip to main content
Lockport firefighters battle fire in vacant chapel building on Davison Road
Lockport firefighters battle fire in vacant chapel building on Davison Road

Lockport city firefighters put out a fire Friday in a vacant chapel building in the 100 block of Davison Road in Lockport.

According to information released by the Lockport Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire at 11:28 a.m. and found the building burning on all four sides.

Firefighters looked for people who may have been trapped in the building's adjoining structures, but did not find anyone.

The fire was extinguished at 1:06 p.m.

  

