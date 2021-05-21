Lockport fired officer in Hodge case four days after judge barred charges

The City of Lockport has fired an officer involved in a police call that led to the 2019 death of Troy A. Hodge.
The action came four days after a judge barred the city from bringing any disciplinary charges against the officers involved in the June 2019 death.
The city's Police Board voted 4-0 on May 10 to fire Officer Marissa Bonito after a closed session that lasted almost four hours, according to minutes of the meeting.
Two City Hall sources explained the dismissal Friday by noting that Bonito, who had been on paid administrative leave since Hodge's death, was in Brazil when Police Chief Steven K. Abbott sought to interview her about the case.
A week after the state Attorney General's Office ruled March 19 that no criminal charges would be filed in connection with Hodge's death on June 16, 2019, Abbott lodged departmental charges against Bonito and three other officers who were at the scene.
State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso signed an order March 29 preventing the Police Board from acting on those charges, and on May 6, Caruso invalidated them completely. The city is appealing that ruling.
The Lockport police union has started a grievance process to try to overturn Bonito's firing.
"We're grieving this because there was no justice, no fairness in the process," said Keith P. Byron, attorney for the union, who was at the board meeting.
Byron confirmed that Bonito went to Brazil, but didn't know when or why.
The city sources, who would not speak on the record because of the pending litigation, said Abbott contended that because Bonito was drawing a salary, she had to be available except during specified vacation periods.
"There's no rules or regulations regarding administrative leave," Byron said. "She was never directed or ordered to remain available to report to work. She was out of work for 19 months on administrative leave, never called once to come back in."
"There really is no basis to fire her," attorney Paul J. Cambria Jr., who represented Bonito during the state's investigation, said Friday. "Whatever this reason was, it was simply a pretext."
Mayor Michelle M. Roman denied the firing was a pretext, but declined further comment.
Police Board President Flora M. Hawkins referred questions to Abbott. Abbott did not respond, nor did Corporation Counsel Laura Miskell Benedict.
Officer Kevin S. Lucinski, president of the Lockport police union, said he could not comment on the case.
The state report said Hodge had a lengthy fight with Bonito and another officer, Daniel Barrancotta, in the driveway of Hodge's Park Avenue home. During the fight, according to the report, Hodge tried to stab Bonito in the head.
The report said Hodge died of a heart attack brought on by exertion after having taken large amounts of cocaine. His mother, Fatima Hodge, who is pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, had called 911 because Hodge, 39, was acting strangely.
Bonito was treated differently from Barrancotta and two other officers at the scene, Officer Patricia Burdick and Lt. David Ptylik. They were returned to duty within days, but Bonito was kept on leave because she was accused of placing her foot on Hodge's neck or shoulder after he was subdued.
Body camera video is inconclusive on that point, the attorney general's report said. Bonito told state investigators she had her foot against Hodge's shoulder, but most of weight was on her other foot.
Fatima Hodge's attorney, Joseph D. Morath Jr., has said publicly that the firing of Bonito and Barrancotta was a condition for settling the lawsuit short of trial.
"The city's own investigation, the charges they want to bring, aligns with our allegations in the lawsuit," Morath said Friday. "They're essentially agreeing with us that these officers used excessive force."
When Abbott became police chief five months after Hodge's death, he placed Barrancotta, Burdick and Pytlik on desk duty, leading to a union grievance, which is still being litigated.