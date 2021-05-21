Lockport fired officer in Hodge case four days after judge barred charges

Byron confirmed that Bonito went to Brazil, but didn't know when or why.

The city sources, who would not speak on the record because of the pending litigation, said Abbott contended that because Bonito was drawing a salary, she had to be available except during specified vacation periods.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"There's no rules or regulations regarding administrative leave," Byron said. "She was never directed or ordered to remain available to report to work. She was out of work for 19 months on administrative leave, never called once to come back in."

"There really is no basis to fire her," attorney Paul J. Cambria Jr., who represented Bonito during the state's investigation, said Friday. "Whatever this reason was, it was simply a pretext."

Mayor Michelle M. Roman denied the firing was a pretext, but declined further comment.

Police Board President Flora M. Hawkins referred questions to Abbott. Abbott did not respond, nor did Corporation Counsel Laura Miskell Benedict.

Officer Kevin S. Lucinski, president of the Lockport police union, said he could not comment on the case.