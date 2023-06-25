The City of Lockport Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage attached to a home at 51 Roosevelt Drive early Sunday, preventing the blaze from spreading to the house. No one was injured in the fire.

Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said the fire was reported at 5:17 a.m., and crews were on the scene for less than three hours. Damage is estimated at $70,000 in property and contents.

The homeowner and family were able to relocate to a relative's home nearby, Quagliano said.