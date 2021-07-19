 Skip to main content
Lockport event envisions makeover of shabby South Street
Lockport event envisions makeover of shabby South Street

Kathy Hochul in Lockport

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million downtown revitalization grant for the City of Lockport in 2018. 

 Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News

The City of Lockport, which received $10 million from the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2018, plans to use some of it to improve the looks of South Street between Elm and Locust streets, a block south of the downtown business district.

An outdoor event to get public input will be held on that block, rain or shine, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the city announced.

The "green infrastructure" project is being designed by the Nussbaumer & Clarke engineering firm, whose team wants public input on what design elements should be placed in which locations.

Possibilities include trees and shrubs, rain gardens and permeable pavement.

The street will be closed to traffic from 4 to 8 p.m.

The one-block project is the first phase of state-funded streetscape and green infrastructure improvements for portions of Washburn, Pine and South streets.

Future phases will include work at the intersection of Pine, Lock and Gooding streets and the parking lots along Chestnut Street and Frontier Place.

