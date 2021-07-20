 Skip to main content
Lockport Council president resigns from leadership role
Ellen Schratz

Lockport Common Council President Ellen M. Schratz. 

 Contributed photo

After 2½ years, Lockport Alderman Mark S. Devine, R-3rd Ward, resigned Monday as Common Council president. In Lockport, that person also is deputy mayor.

Devine declined to comment, but political sources said Devine was unhappy with Mayor Michelle M. Roman's decision to appeal a court ruling regarding police discipline.

State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso ruled the city was not allowed to bring departmental charges against four officers who responded to a June 16, 2019, call that ended in the death of Troy Hodge, 39.

Michelle Roman

Lockport Mayor Michelle M. Roman.

Roman did not respond when asked about whether Devine's views on the appeal, which was filed June 14, led to his resignation.

Roman appointed Alderwoman Ellen M. Schratz, R-at large, to replace Devine. Schratz said she supports the appeal of the police ruling.

Schratz said she and Roman think the at-large member always should be Council president because that person is elected citywide instead of by wards. Schratz said she and Roman would like to abolish wards and elect the entire Council citywide.

Devine will remain on the Council for the remainder of his term despite having relinquished his leadership position. 

