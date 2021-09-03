Lockport Council allows farmer to kill deer that eat crops

The Lockport Common Council this week allowed the owners of McCollum Orchards, a 100-acre farm within the city limits, to hire a bowhunter to kill deer that eat the farm's crops.

The sixth-generation owners of the 194-year-old farm, Richard and Bree Woodbridge, also have applied to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for the mandatory deer damage permit, which has not yet been issued.

Such permits are not rare – the DEC issued 1,297 of them last year, including 196 in Western New York – but they are unusual within a city. The council gave McCollum Orchards an exemption from its normal ban on the discharge of dangerous weapons.

The deer have eaten about $10,000 worth of fruits and vegetables, the council resolution states.

"They're opportunistic, so they like to eat just about anything," Bree Woodbridge said. "It's gotten to the point where we have to do something."

The farm's produce is sold to Community Supported Agriculture farm-share subscribers and at farm markets.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.