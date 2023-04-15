Lockport will be enhanced as a place for bicyclists to visit through its designation as one of this year's provisional Empire State Trail Towns by Parks & Trails New York in conjunction with the New York State Canal Corp. The other provisional Trail Towns are Newark and Rome.
Under the program, which began last year with Brockport as a pilot community, Lockport will be promoted as a destination for cyclists along the Erie Canal.
During the provisional period, Lockport will work with Parks & Trails New York to develop ways to promote trail amenities and adopt a plan for Trail Town programming in the future. It will be certified as a fully-fledged Empire State Trail Town once the process is completed.
Bicycle-friendly businesses will be identified with window decals. They also will get special recognition on Parks & Trails New York's Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour.
- Completed Thruway rest stops are not getting rave reviews
- Turmoil at Nardin Academy as faculty, parents, alums question school leadership
- On verge of playoff debut, Jack Eichel says Sabres departure was 'change that needed to happen'
- Buffalo police investigate death at billionaire's Lincoln Parkway property
- Ryan Johnson's future with Sabres comes into focus after Golden Gophers' loss
- New rest areas weren't supposed to cost taxpayers, but contractors want $260M bailout
- 'Greetings from Buffalo' lauded the city's tourism. Then came the copyright infringement notices
- Assemblyman Patrick Burke accused of sexual harassment, 'inappropriate' office culture
- Expiring dreams: $833 million in winning New York Lottery tickets uncashed since 2018
- Tonawanda town employee charged with DWI, fired after street sweeper tips over on 290
- End of an era in local radio as Star 102.5 is sold
- Jeff Miers: Farewell readers, thanks for giving me a life in music
- Nine trustees call for Nardin president, board chair to resign
- Lockport girl, 3, mauled by family dogs, in critical condition
- Observations: Sabres officially eliminated from playoff contention with 6-2 loss
"As a provisional Empire State Trail Town," Canal Corp. director Brian U. Stratton said, "Lockport will be elevated as a tourist destination, building networks that preserve the future of the trails, as well as driving support to the businesses anchored along the Erie Canal."
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.