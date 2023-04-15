Lockport will be enhanced as a place for bicyclists to visit through its designation as one of this year's provisional Empire State Trail Towns by Parks & Trails New York in conjunction with the New York State Canal Corp. The other provisional Trail Towns are Newark and Rome.

Under the program, which began last year with Brockport as a pilot community, Lockport will be promoted as a destination for cyclists along the Erie Canal.

During the provisional period, Lockport will work with Parks & Trails New York to develop ways to promote trail amenities and adopt a plan for Trail Town programming in the future. It will be certified as a fully-fledged Empire State Trail Town once the process is completed.

Bicycle-friendly businesses will be identified with window decals. They also will get special recognition on Parks & Trails New York's Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour.

"As a provisional Empire State Trail Town," Canal Corp. director Brian U. Stratton said, "Lockport will be elevated as a tourist destination, building networks that preserve the future of the trails, as well as driving support to the businesses anchored along the Erie Canal."