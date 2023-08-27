The Lockport Cave has resumed offering tours on foot, but not on the water, for the first time since a cave tour boat capsized at the attraction June 12, killing one Niagara County man and injuring 11 others.

"The staff and management of the Lockport Cave would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this unique and difficult period," the company said on its website.

Being offered is a 1½-hour guided, historic, lantern-lit walking tour. Boat tours are not advertised or available for reservation. The company, located at 5 Gooding St. in Lockport, could not be reached for comment.

- Samantha Christmann