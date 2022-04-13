Lockport brewery, Wheatfield factory obtain tax breaks

A planned microbrewery, restaurant and game room next to Lockport City Hall received an incentive package Wednesday from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

Matt and C.J. Martin, the managers of Lockport's Bewley Building, intend to purchase 13 W. Main St., the former Kendzie's bowling alley and bar, from the city's development agency.

Besides offering craft beer and food, the nearly $3 million project would include four apartments on the upper floors of the 17,000-square-foot building. Fifty jobs would be created.

The incentives, worth an estimated $611,000, include a 10-year reduction of property taxes, an exemption from paying sales tax on building materials and furnishings, and an exemption from paying the county mortgage recording tax.

Also Wednesday, a sales tax exemption was approved for construction of a 5,000-square-foot addition to the Bridgestone APM plant, which employs 60 people making polyurethane material for car seats in the Vantage International Pointe industrial park in Wheatfield.

TM Montante Group will construct the $1.4 million project this year, said Byron DeLuke, its development director.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.