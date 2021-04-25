Lockport blue-collar workers win first contract in 9 years

For the first time in nine years, the City of Lockport's blue-collar union has a new contract.

The Common Council voted unanimously last week to ratify a pact the roughly 60 union members had already approved. The members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees' last contract expired Dec. 31, 2012.

The members will be paid a $3,000 lump sum this year in lieu of raises for the last nine years. In 2022, they will receive a 2.5% raise over the 2012 pay scale. There will be another 2.5% pay increase in 2023 and 2% raises in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Deputy Corporation Counsel Jason J. Cafarella told the Council that talks will resume May 10 with the white-collar Civil Service Employees Association, which also has gone without a raise since 2012. The Council rejected settlements with the CSEA in December 2019 and February 2020.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.