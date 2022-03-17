 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lockport alderman seeks to block property reassessment effort
Lockport alderman seeks to block property reassessment effort

The Lockport Common Council will vote Wednesday on the first citywide property reassessment since 2011.

The Lockport Common Council will be asked to vote Wednesday on whether to go through with the first citywide property reassessment since 2011.

Alderman Mark S. Devine said Thursday he will introduce a resolution to suspend the revaluation for a year. He said he's not sure how much support the idea will have.

Two weeks ago, the city mailed letters to all property owners with new proposed valuations. About 85% of them showed increases, Assessor Tracy A. Farrell said last week.

Devine, R-3rd Ward, said his phone has been ringing nonstop with citizen complaints. He said owners of small homes with previously low valuations seem to have been hit the hardest.

"When we started the process in 2018, I thought they were going to go four years of average," Devine said. But the new values are based on sales only in 2020 and 2021, coinciding with the current local real estate boom.

Unless the Council pulls the plug, residents have until April 1 to challenge their new assessment.

