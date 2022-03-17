Lockport alderman seeks to block property reassessment effort

The Lockport Common Council will be asked to vote Wednesday on whether to go through with the first citywide property reassessment since 2011.

Alderman Mark S. Devine said Thursday he will introduce a resolution to suspend the revaluation for a year. He said he's not sure how much support the idea will have.

Two weeks ago, the city mailed letters to all property owners with new proposed valuations. About 85% of them showed increases, Assessor Tracy A. Farrell said last week.

Devine, R-3rd Ward, said his phone has been ringing nonstop with citizen complaints. He said owners of small homes with previously low valuations seem to have been hit the hardest.

+2 Reassessment boosts Lockport's total valuation by nearly 50% Assessor Tracy A. Farrell said she expects the city's five-member Board of Assessment Review to have a busy time on "Grievance Day," which is May 24.

"When we started the process in 2018, I thought they were going to go four years of average," Devine said. But the new values are based on sales only in 2020 and 2021, coinciding with the current local real estate boom.

Unless the Council pulls the plug, residents have until April 1 to challenge their new assessment.

