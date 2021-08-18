 Skip to main content
Lockdown prompted by threat lifted at ECC South Campus
ECC South

ECC South is under lockdown as Orchard Park police, Hamburg police and state troopers sweep buildings, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

 John Hickey

SUNY Erie Community College South Campus has lifted a lockdown that was in place for more than two hours Wednesday morning after one student threatened another student off campus, the college reported.

The lockdown was imposed as a precaution at 9:39 a.m. and was lifted at 11:55 a.m., ECC spokeswoman Paula Sandy said. But the college shut down the campus at 4041 Southwestern Blvd., along the Hamburg-Orchard Park border, for the rest of Wednesday to allow the campus community to decompress from the day's stress, she said.

Sandy said the lockdown was triggered because two students were involved in an off-campus incident late Tuesday or early Wednesday, with one of the students making a threat against the other. The lockdown was imposed as State Police and Hamburg and Orchard Park police searched for the students. School is not in session but employees and members of the college's sports programs were on campus.

Sandy said the student accused of making the threat was located at an address in Buffalo and was being questioned by Hamburg police.

Orchard Park police, Hamburg police and state troopers sweep buildings at Erie Community College South Campus in Orchard Park, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
