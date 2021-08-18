Lockdown prompted by threat lifted at ECC South Campus

SUNY Erie Community College South Campus has lifted a lockdown that was in place for more than two hours Wednesday morning after one student threatened another student off campus, the college reported.

The lockdown was imposed as a precaution at 9:39 a.m. and was lifted at 11:55 a.m., ECC spokeswoman Paula Sandy said. But the college shut down the campus at 4041 Southwestern Blvd., along the Hamburg-Orchard Park border, for the rest of Wednesday to allow the campus community to decompress from the day's stress, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Sandy said the lockdown was triggered because two students were involved in an off-campus incident late Tuesday or early Wednesday, with one of the students making a threat against the other. The lockdown was imposed as State Police and Hamburg and Orchard Park police searched for the students. School is not in session but employees and members of the college's sports programs were on campus.

Sandy said the student accused of making the threat was located at an address in Buffalo and was being questioned by Hamburg police.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.