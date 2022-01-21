Localities see 'near seismic' shift in Hochul's first state budget plan

• Bringing back to life the New York Communities Program, providing $250 million for municipalities to demolish or rehabilitate vacant or condemned properties that serve as a blight in many communities.

+2 Hochul's health care proposals: Worker bonuses, increased Medicaid rates and millions for Roswell Park "One hard lesson we learned about what happens when there's a lack of investment is how our health care system crumbled under the stress of the pandemic," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Localities would also benefit from Hochul’s plans for a $4 billion “Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act” that she seeks to get lawmakers to approve. It would also need voters’ approval this fall. The budget also seeks adding $500 million for clean water infrastructure projects and adds $400 million to the Environmental Protection Fund administered by the state.

All this extra money comes as several things are happening. For starters, Hochul is running for election this year, and, as one lobbyist said, “This is a good political budget.” Also, the state is flush with money, driven by billions from Washington in special Covid-19 relief aid, higher-than-expected tax revenues and tax receipts flowing from a big state income surcharge imposed on wealthy people last year.

Beyond the extra funding for many local programs, officials noted the sea change in attitude by Hochul in both her funding vows for localities and her more cooperative tone than they’ve been seeing from Albany over the years.