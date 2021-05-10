Localities eligible for at least $822.7 million in federal aid

The $822.7 million targeted for Western New York is actually a lowball estimate. While it includes aid to major municipalities such as Buffalo, its largest suburbs and the eight counties in the region, millions more will be distributed to the state, which will then parcel it out to smaller municipalities. Indian tribes will be eligible for funding, too, although the amounts have not yet been detailed. Meanwhile, the New York State government will be eligible for $12.74 billion for its own uses.

Buffalo will be eligible for up to $331.4 million in federal aid, by far the largest amount locally. Erie County will be eligible for $178.4 million.

Federal officials made clear, though, that they are not providing local and state governments with lump sum payments of all the money they have been allocated. Instead, starting today, municipalities can make requests for funding through an online portal set up by the Department of the Treasury.

Local officials will have to specify what the money will be used for, and once Treasury officials approve that use, the federal aid should be flowing to municipalities within a matter of days, senior administration officials said.