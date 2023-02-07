Carolyn Shivers of Grand Island came in second as a contestant on Tuesday night's edition of the game show "Jeopardy!," which aired on WIVB-TV.

An associate professor at Niagara University, Shivers was in the lead after the first round, but finished third in the second round behind reigning champion Matthew Marcus, a software developer from Portland, Ore., and Greg Snyder, a call center manager from Las Vegas.

Shivers, who is the aunt of 13 nieces and nephews for each of whom she has a personalized name, improved her standing in the Final Jeopardy round by supplying the correct question to final clue. Unfortunately for her, so did Marcus, who is scheduled to to make another appearance on the show on Wednesday as the three-time champion.