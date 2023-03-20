Kenneth Speaker of Depew still doesn't like to talk about how he was wounded in Vietnam 55 years ago, but, if there is a positive, he does have fond memories of recuperating in Japan.

"I loved it there," said the commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 187, Buffalo, following a ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans Monday in the Wheatfield Community Center.

Speaker, 74, was one of over 75 local veterans, mostly from Niagara County, who were honored by Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo and Wheatfield Supervisor Don MacSwan in advance of the 50th anniversary of the final U.S. troop withdrawal from Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

"Decades ago, Vietnam veterans put their lives on the line and returned to a nation that did not properly welcome them home," said Higgins. "When these veterans came home, they were ridiculed. They were spat on. They were criticized."

Speaker, who served in Vietnam from January to December 1968, recalled the mistreatment he said he received after his service.

"When I came back, I've got to tell you, I got treated like dirt. I got spit at," he said.

In recognition of the veterans' service and willingness to put their lives on the line, each of them – including MacSwan, who is himself a Vietnam veteran – was presented with a commemorative lapel pin and a certificate.

According to Higgins' office, the America Vietnam War Commemoration was authorized by Congress and launched to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the official end of the Vietnam War. Under the program, veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, or their surviving spouses, are eligible to receive the commemorative pin that has the message "A grateful nation thanks and honors you" inscribed on it.

"We lose 390 Vietnam War veterans every day. They age out," said Higgins, who spoke to the isolation, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and struggles with substance abuse that some Vietnam veterans have endured.

"So we're always trying to reconcile our gratitude for their service, even if you were opposed to the war. And the nation was deeply split at that time during the turbulent '60s. There were all kind of societal disruptions and the Vietnam War was one them," Higgins added.

Deborah Wesp of Buffalo was one of a handful of women veterans honored during the ceremony.

"I served during that era. I was one of the first women to be trained as an MP in the Army in 1973," Wesp recalled.

Though she never served in Vietnam, Wesp was a military police officer on an Air Force base in Germany, even though she was with the Army.

"I actually belong to Chapter 77 of the Vietnam Veterans of America. I can be there on a technicality, because I served during that time," Wesp said.

She and other veterans on Monday said it felt good to be recognized and appreciated, even a half century later.

"You know what? That's the first thing that they did when I went to Chapter 77 for the first time. They told me welcome home. And you know what? It gave me shivers. It really did. It's amazing how that makes you feel so good," she said.

"So I've done everything I can, even back then, back in the '70s, to make them feel welcome," Wesp added. "In fact, I couldn't tell people I served in the military when I first got home because people looked down on that."

Walter Stevenson, 75, of the Town of Niagara, served in the Air Force from 1965 to 1969, also was proud and pleased to be honored. He was stationed with the 355th Civil Engineering Squad and was stationed in Takhli, Thailand, where, as a staff sergeant, he oversaw the construction of 97 structures in one year.

Robert "Rader" Parker, who served 18 months in the Army from December 1965, said he did not recall being treated badly when he returned from his service

"My friends welcomed me. I didn't notice nothing bad. Some people did, but I didn't," said Parker, who added that he felt honored by Monday's ceremony, nonetheless. He worked at Harrison Delphi in Lockport for 38 years until his retirement in 2006.

"It shows they respect us," he said. "It was really nice that they put this on."