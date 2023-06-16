The two buses from New York City arrived in Cheektowaga about 3 a.m. Friday.

They carried 50 people from around the world who are seeking asylum in the United States.

"Today our team will be meeting with folks, and so we'll know a little bit more about where people are from," said Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center, one of the groups providing supportive services.

Most of the people on the buses are single men, he said, and they speak at least 12 different languages, with the most common being French.

"We're talking multiple countries from all over the world," Glick said.

The men were met by representatives of the New York Immigration Coalition, Jericho Road, Justice for Migrant Families and Jewish Family Services’ Refugee and Immigrant Center for Healing. Journeys End Refugee Services and the International Institute also are helping them.

New York City contracted with an intermediary to be responsible for providing shelter and food, according to the New York Immigration Coalition.

A hotel near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga agreed to host the men and has a contract with New York City to provide housing and food for them for up to a year.

The intermediary contracted with Jericho Road, which is partnering with the other groups to do new arrival intakes and provide case management and legal services. They will also assist people in getting to their final destinations.

"That is normal," Glick said. "This is not new to Buffalo. It's not new to Jericho. Buffalo has been helping asylum-seekers for 40-plus years, it's part of our DNA."

He said case managers will evaluate each man's case and situation. Some may want to go to Canada, but there has been a change in the policy around the U.S. border with Canada making it more difficult for immigrants to enter. The change also has played a part in Jericho Road's Vive Shelter in Buffalo being full.

The others who remain will be helped in their efforts to gain asylum. After a certain amount of time they can get working papers and find jobs and apartments.

"The initial investment of dollars will pay off because these folks will be a part of the fabric of our community and will be giving back in some way," Glick said.

He said he presumes there will be more asylum-seekers arriving in Erie County, but he did not know how many or when they might come.

"The diversity of our community is one of its greatest attributes. Buffalo and Erie County are welcoming communities to all, and we will continue to do the same for any person seeking refuge from a despotic or violent homeland," Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said in a tweet.

Glick praised Poloncarz and other local officials for welcoming the new arrivals.

"Buffalo is better because we do this," Glick said. "Buffalo is built on the backs of people who have fled oppression."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.