Local Scout councils will take hit as bankruptcy settlement moves ahead for national organization

Area Boy Scout council leaders sought to reassure members that their organizations are strong and will remain financially viable after they pay into a $2.46 billion settlement for childhood sex abuse victims that was approved Thursday by a federal bankruptcy court judge.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein’s approval of a reorganization plan for the Boy Scouts of America effectively ends more than two years of court proceedings for the organization and 82,500 people who filed abuse claims, although some insurers who didn't agree to settle may appeal and a U.S. District Court must still review and approve the plan before it takes effect.

Victims will be eligible for minimum awards of $3,500 and up to a maximum of $2.7 million, depending on the severity and frequency of abuse and other mitigating factors, including whether the abuse happened in a state with statute of limitations windows that allowed for civil lawsuits in sex abuse cases from many years ago, according to federal court papers.

It is not clear when claim payments would go out. The Tort Claimants Committee, which represented abuse claimants in the bankruptcy proceedings, has scheduled a virtual meeting for Thursday to discuss next steps.

The Boys Scouts of America also must implement more stringent youth protection measures, such as hiring an executive-level employee dedicated to abuse prevention and establishing a national youth protection committee that includes survivors of childhood sex abuse.

Minnesota attorney Jeff Anderson, whose firm represents about 800 former Scouts with abuse claims, characterized the settlement as a “mixed bag” for victims.

Anderson accused the Boy Scouts and its insurers of revictimizing many survivors who live in states that did not suspend the statute of limitations in sex abuse cases. Those claimants will be eligible for awards, but at a fraction what is available to victims who reside in states, including New York, where they could sue in civil court.

“They hid behind it, and they used it as a club,” Anderson said.

But Anderson said survivors also won very strong child protection provisions in the settlement plan.

Camps sold

The national organization filed for Chapter 11 protection in February 2020 amid a cascade of sex abuse lawsuits. More than 250 local councils across the country that are separately incorporated nonprofit organizations were not part of the bankruptcy proceedings, but they were drawn into contributing to the settlement fund under a complicated reorganization plan that allows them to avoid litigation over the sex abuse claims.

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council, which serves Scouts in Erie and western Niagara counties, already has sold two of its three camps to pay $1,537,485 into a settlement trust for abuse victims. The council was named in 258 abuse claims filed in bankruptcy court against the Boy Scouts of America. At least 38 former Scout volunteers were accused of sexually abusing children in about 60 Child Victims Act lawsuits filed in state courts in Western New York, according to a Buffalo News analysis.

Greater Niagara Frontier Council Scout Executive and Chief Executive Officer Gary A. Decker declined to discuss the local impact of the reorganization and sent a prepared statement by email to The News emphasizing that the council was not filing its own bankruptcy.

“The Council did participate in the settlement that sought two key imperatives: to equitably compensate survivors of past abuse and to ensure that Scouting can continue for current and future generations of young people,” Decker said in the statement. “The safety and protection of the children in our programs is our absolute top priority as we remain committed to delivering Scouting’s unparalleled experiences to young people throughout our community. Despite this challenge, Scouting is strong, the Council is stable, and Scouting will live on in WNY for generations to come.”

To fund its cash share of the settlement, the Greater Niagara Frontier Council agreed to sell Camp Stonehaven to the Town of Lewiston for $665,000. In a separate deal in May, it completed the sale of Camp Schoellkopf in Wyoming County to a private entity for $2.6 million. The council, which serves about 6,000 Scouts, is holding onto Camp Scouthaven on Crystal Lake in Freedom, Cattaraugus County.

Other councils pay

The 252 local councils across the U.S. agreed to contribute a combined $519.6 million in cash and property, plus a promissory note of about $100 million, toward the settlement trust.

That amount includes $899,358 in property from the Allegheny Highlands Council, which has Scout troops in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, and in two Pennsylvania counties.

The council is contributing its Elk Lick Scout Reserve in Smethport, Pa., to the settlement trust, Council Executive Nathaniel L. Thornton said.

The property was appraised at $950,000, and all proceeds from the sale will go to the trust to cover the council’s share of the settlement, Thornton said.

Allegheny Highlands Council will continue to own and operate Camp Merz in Mayville, on the shores of Chautauqua Lake. The camp is deed restricted and could not be sold for the settlement, he said.

Thornton said he hoped people recognize the value of Scouting, despite the revelations of past abuses and the financial and reputational implications for the national organization and local councils.

“Obviously, something like this, it’s always going to be there, but our hope is people are going to still join Scouting, and we still offer a great program. We’re hoping to get back and serve the kids. That’s what we’re all about,” he said.

Allegheny Highlands Council membership is growing again, added Thornton, with about 1,500 Scouts now and a goal of 2,000 by the winter.

“Coming out of Covid, people are just looking to get back to some normalcy. We’re offering a good program and people see that,” he said. “Scouting’s going pretty strong down here in our area.”

An official for the Iroquois Trail Council, which serves eastern Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties, emailed a prepared statement in response to voice and email messages seeking comment.

The Iroquois Trail Council is on the hook for $342,546, according to court papers. The council operates Camp Dittmer in Phelps, Ontario County, and Camp Sam Wood in Pike, Wyoming County.

But the statement said that the camps were not on the market.

“We are pleased to learn that the BSA’s plan for reorganization has met the next step toward full court approval," Council Executive James McMullen said in a statement.

The Council set aside a "reserve" to contribute to the settlement.

"No sale of camps is contemplated at this time. In the near future, the Council will be marketing a separate parcel of tillable farmland in southeast Wyoming County to help recover from financial losses brought about by the Covid pandemic,” McMullen said.