 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local school bus driver wins tussle with Teamsters over union dues
0 comments
top story

Local school bus driver wins tussle with Teamsters over union dues

Support this work for $1 a month

A Pendleton school bus driver last week won a case she filed against her former union over the dues it charges.

Cynthia Roszman, who drives for Student Transportation of America, filed a complaint against Buffalo-based Teamsters Local 449 over the $48.83 per month the union charged her even though she quit the union in 2018.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Under a 1988 Supreme Court decision, Roszman was entitled to know what the Teamsters were doing with her money and how they arrived at the figure, said Patrick Semmens, vice president of the National Right to Work Foundation. Its attorney represented her before the National Labor Relations Board, where Roszman won a similar case in 2018.

harrigan1

George Harrigan of Teamsters Local 449 (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

In a statement, Local 449 President George Harrigan said the NLRB settlement requires it to provide enough financial information so nonmembers can decide whether to challenge the dues calculation, but the union holds onto those audits, calling them "extremely confidential." The NLRB ordered the union to give Roszman the information in writing.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Couple's home survives Oregon wildfire

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News