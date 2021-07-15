Local school bus driver wins tussle with Teamsters over union dues

A Pendleton school bus driver last week won a case she filed against her former union over the dues it charges.

Cynthia Roszman, who drives for Student Transportation of America, filed a complaint against Buffalo-based Teamsters Local 449 over the $48.83 per month the union charged her even though she quit the union in 2018.

Under a 1988 Supreme Court decision, Roszman was entitled to know what the Teamsters were doing with her money and how they arrived at the figure, said Patrick Semmens, vice president of the National Right to Work Foundation. Its attorney represented her before the National Labor Relations Board, where Roszman won a similar case in 2018.

In a statement, Local 449 President George Harrigan said the NLRB settlement requires it to provide enough financial information so nonmembers can decide whether to challenge the dues calculation, but the union holds onto those audits, calling them "extremely confidential." The NLRB ordered the union to give Roszman the information in writing.

