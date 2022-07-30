Local Republican leaders bristle at Paladino's 'disturbing' and 'threatening' calls

A procession of Republican town chairs whose committees have endorsed congressional candidate Nicholas A. Langworthy are feeling the wrath of his primary opponent Carl P. Paladino.

Party leaders in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca have all reported phone calls from Paladino they described as "threatening" and "disturbing" while he complained about their new support for Langworthy for the upcoming August primary.

Harold Fabinsky, GOP leader in Orchard Park, said Paladino called him this week "demanding to know why we endorsed Langworthy and not him."

"I reminded him he never called or asked to appear before our committee," Fabinsky said. "That's when he became threatening and abusive, saying, 'I'm going to get you, I'm going to get Orchard Park Republicans, and I'm going to get Orchard Park.'

"It was disturbing," he added.

The chairman said that on June 20 Orchard Park opted for Langworthy, chairman of the New York State Republican Committee, because it believes he will better represent the 23rd District.

"Nick will do it skillfully, with dignity, and will never embarrass himself or us," Fabinsky said, adding that he was "disappointed" in the Paladino approach of "if you don't support me I'm going to get you." Paladino's antics remind him too much of the divisive politics in Washington, he said.

"I've been involved for a long time and never saw stuff like that at this level," he said. "It concerns me that we're becoming too polarized and too angry."

Paladino's campaign did not return a request to discuss Fabinsky's version of the conversation, nor of two other chairs chiming in.

Hamburg Chairman Daniel O'Connell said Paladino called him on Wednesday asking why the committee had chosen Langworthy and complained he had no chance to address the meeting.

"I told him nobody on the committee wanted to endorse him," he said. "He has way too much baggage and is not electable."

This week, Patti Stephens, the West Seneca party leader, told WIVB-TV that she received a "threatening" call from Paladino a few days ago.

It shows a very negative side of a character for someone who’s running for office," she told Channel 4. "What I do know is that when you make a threat like that, I’m not going to back down. You don’t get to bully people because you didn’t get your way.”

She added that the call affirms the committee correctly chose Langworthy.

“Nick Langworthy is a person who will lead with dignity, he’ll lead with respect,” she told the television station. “As Carl is ranting on the phone, I just knew that we needed to support Nick even more than ever before.”

Langworthy has racked up a number of endorsements from town and county party leaders throughout the district, as well as elected Republicans. Paladino's campaign did not respond to questions about endorsements for him, but there have been few compared to Langworthy, who as state chairman has fostered strong relationships with party organizations throughout the state.

Those same organizations are expected to provide significant logistical support for Langworthy as the primary approaches.