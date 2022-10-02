Local pumpkin weighing 2,554 breaks national record

A national record for the heaviest pumpkin was set Saturday at the Great Pumpkin Farm.

The pumpkin, grown by Scott Andrusz of Williamsville, came in at 2,554 pounds. According to a recent report, the national record was previously 2,528 pounds before the local grower’s pumpkin was presented Saturday at the Clarence farm.

Andrusz had originally hoped to just break the New York State record of 2,027 pounds – set in 2018, according to a news release. His pumpkin will be on display through Oct. 16 at the Great Pumpkin Farm.

The first pumpkin to weigh in at more than 1,000 pounds at the Great Pumpkin Farm was during the 1996 annual fall festival, and that 1,061-pound pumpkin went into the Guinness World Records at the time.

A farmer from Italy set the world record for heaviest pumpkin in 2021, with a specimen that tipped the scales at 2,702 pounds, according to Guinness.

The Great Pumpkin Farm also includes amusement rides; hayrides; a corn maze; apple cannons; pumpkins and mum patches; pumpkin and apple cannons; shooting gallery; and Halloween decorations.