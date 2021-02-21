Local officials frustrated at NRG's process to sell 'eyesore' Huntley site

"The initial cleanup of a power plant makes this redevelopment much more of a niche business," Ullian said. "We have done several of these successfully."

Sam Hoyt, a former member of the State Assembly and state development official, said he is working as an adviser to Ullian on the Huntley deal, and believes he has the wherewithal to take on a project on this scale.

"It would be an enormous loss if he got frustrated and left town," Hoyt said.

Tonawanda, Huntley owner put legal fight on hold as sale nears The Town of Tonawanda is backing down from its legal effort to take over the former Huntley Generating Station to give the owner time to complete a sale of the property. The Town Board in June had voted to start eminent domain proceedings, a move that followed two public hearings and drew the ire of Huntley owner NRG Energy.

Town officials say they've heard of companies that want to talk to NRG about the property, but have not received any follow-up from Huntley's owner or, more recently, Vita Nuova, its consultant.

"That concerns me," Emminger said.

The town started an attempt to take over at least a portion of the site through the process known as eminent domain, but ended it because officials did not want to interfere with the sale of the site. It is possible that Tonawanda could restart that process.

School, town and county taxes paid by NRG for the Huntley site had shriveled as of last year to just $515,000 combined. A state mitigation fund is providing money to offset the loss of the tax revenue from the plant, but this pool of funding ends in 2023 – a deadline that looms over the sale process.