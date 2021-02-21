Local officials frustrated at NRG's process to sell 'eyesore' Huntley site

As NRG Energy revives its attempt to sell the former Huntley power plant in the Town of Tonawanda, the developer whose offer was tentatively accepted – then turned down – last year said he still wants to buy the waterfront property.
Mike Ullian, managing partner of Warrenbrook Redevelopment, isn't revealing details about his plans for the shuttered generating station, but said he was intrigued enough by the project to move to the Buffalo area from Miami.
Ullian said he doesn't know why NRG embraced Warrenbrook's proposal, only to reject it later, but it is part of what some local officials say is a troubling lack of transparency regarding the sluggish sale process.
“Right now we are in a holding pattern, waiting to see what NRG comes up with in terms of selling the property to a responsible party," Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger told The Buffalo News. "They’ve had over five years now to come up with a plan, yet here we still are."
NRG, for its part, defended its efforts to transfer control of the property.
"NRG is committed to engaging with local and state officials to secure a buyer that can successfully return the site to productive use," spokesman Dave Schrader said in a written statement.
The electric generating coal plant, once the town's largest taxpayer, opened in 1916. When it closed 100 years later, the River Road plant generated $6 million in local tax revenue and had 79 employees, but also ranked as one of Erie County's worst polluters.
The main Huntley site covers 84 acres and includes more than 2.5 million square feet of building space across several structures. Two off-site parcels add another 124 acres.
The property has immediate access to the Niagara Thruway, railroad lines and a water treatment plant, but any redevelopment must factor in considerable cleanup costs.
NRG listed the plant for sale in 2018 and one year later had a letter of intent to sell the property to a buyer, identified in January 2020 as WB Huntley Redevelopment, a limited liability company tied to Warrenbrook. Then, on June 30, NRG announced that the deal was off without explaining why.
In the months since, there had been little movement concerning the property. In December, however, NRG launched a website, huntleystationreuse.com, and late last month opened a process to identify companies interested in buying and redeveloping the site. Any interested parties must sign a confidentiality agreement with NRG, according to the site.
NRG said it has hired a national consulting firm, Vita Nuova, that specializes in sustainably disposing of challenging properties to help guide the Huntley sale process. Schrader said NRG wants to receive responses from prospective buyers by May.
"Potential buyers need to be vetted in terms of capability of completing the purchase and redevelopment," he said.
Asked directly whether NRG would reconsider the deal with Warrenbrook, Schrader said, "We will consider offers from all qualified purchasers."
Previous coverage of the on-and-off deal did not reveal who is behind the company.
But emails obtained in records requests by public-interest groups and provided to The News identify Ullian and another developer, Mike Edman, as members of the group.
Ullian confirmed his involvement, saying he has extensive experience in helping bring brownfield properties back to life. He's worked on redevelopment plans at the site of former power plants in Bridgeport, Conn., and New Orleans, as well as an urban brownfield site in midtown Miami, with varying degrees of success, news reports show.
"We can do something very transformative at Huntley, as it is the cornerstone of the Town of Tonawanda’s vision for the future and we share that vision," said Ullian, who declined to get into specific plans for the site.
He said he is ready to close immediately on a deal for the property, and Edman and other investors may be part of the group, depending on the nature of any deal struck with NRG.
"The initial cleanup of a power plant makes this redevelopment much more of a niche business," Ullian said. "We have done several of these successfully."
Sam Hoyt, a former member of the State Assembly and state development official, said he is working as an adviser to Ullian on the Huntley deal, and believes he has the wherewithal to take on a project on this scale.
"It would be an enormous loss if he got frustrated and left town," Hoyt said.
Town officials say they've heard of companies that want to talk to NRG about the property, but have not received any follow-up from Huntley's owner or, more recently, Vita Nuova, its consultant.
"That concerns me," Emminger said.
The town started an attempt to take over at least a portion of the site through the process known as eminent domain, but ended it because officials did not want to interfere with the sale of the site. It is possible that Tonawanda could restart that process.
School, town and county taxes paid by NRG for the Huntley site had shriveled as of last year to just $515,000 combined. A state mitigation fund is providing money to offset the loss of the tax revenue from the plant, but this pool of funding ends in 2023 – a deadline that looms over the sale process.
Assemblyman Bill Conrad, a Democrat and former Tonawanda Town Board member, said that the property has potential for a reuse that combines commercial and residential use and public access to the waterfront, possibly by linking the site to the town's nearby Aqua Lane Park, but he is concerned that so little has happened in five years.
"I just would like more clarity on what's going on," Conrad said, adding that the unused plant is "an eyesore."
Emily Terrana, environmental justice organizer with the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York, a group that has fought for years to end pollution at the Huntley station and to hold NRG to its responsibility to clean up the property, said waterfront access for the public is key to any reuse of the site.
NRG is cleaning up a portion of the property through a state brownfield cleanup program that provides "sweetheart" tax credits that offset the cost of this work for the multibillion-dollar corporation, Terrana said.
"I think it's been clear that NRG doesn't care about the will of the people in Tonawanda and Riverside," she said. "They are a business. They have a bottom line."