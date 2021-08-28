Local military who served in Afghanistan grapple with helplessness in wake of attack

+4 Biden in the 'loneliest job,' a presidency driven by crisis The need for crisis-driven leadership comes to all presidents. Now, on several fronts at once, it has come to him, and fast.

"The people that I worked with and was in contact with for six months were genuinely proud of their country, and I think they really wanted democracy to succeed there," Achenbach said. "They understood what their freedoms were and how important that was."

The people who do make it back to the United States will still have a lot to work through.

When Forness retired from the Marines after eight years of active duty in 2017, it took some time for his mind and body to readjust. Sitting with his back against the wall at restaurants, constantly checking his rearview mirror to see who was behind him on the road, feeling his heart race for no apparent reason because he subconsciously felt threatened, that was normal for him.

"It’s a survival thing," said Forness, who now has a young family and works at Moog. "Your body has memory."

When this is over, some military service members will cope with what they experienced differently than others. Some may need more help, he said.

"You see stuff you don’t want to see, stuff that you should never have to see," he said. "Unfortunately, you have to go back and do your job."

Despite all that's transpired in recent weeks, neither Forness nor Achenbach say they regret their service in Afghanistan.