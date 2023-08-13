The asylum-seeker accused of sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment of a human services employee is now sitting in the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

But the conversation about what should happen to asylum-seekers bused here is far from over. Concerns linger about how, and to what extent, migrants are being vetted to ensure the safety of local residents. In one instance, a migrant encountered by a Cheektowaga police officer was found to have outstanding arrests in New York City, said Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould.

National Guard headed to Cheektowaga hotels housing asylum-seekers after second sex-crime arrest National Guard troops being sent to the Cheektowaga hotels housing asylum-seekers from New York City will “act as a stabilizing presence,” Erie County Executive Mark Pononcarz said Saturday, reacting to the arrest of a second migrant on a sex charge.

Meanwhile, on the political front, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has become a giant political piñata for Republican leaders and candidates who have accused him of moralizing about the importance of accepting asylum-seekers back in May, and deflecting early concerns and criticisms, only to now be demanding that the New York City busing effort cease until better safeguards can be put in place.

Poloncarz said New York Mayor Eric Adams has agreed not to send any more migrants to the region until that happens.

Roughly 540 migrants have been bused to three different Cheektowaga hotels since mid-June. Initially, Gould said, this wasn't a problem. Few concerns were reported, and even now, there have been virtually no reports of overnight activity involving these individuals.

But he also said that these are people who have nothing to do during their waking hours except wait for their next meal since they're not allowed to work for six months.

Gould said the two recent felony cases involving sex crimes over the past two weeks are the worst of what have, until now, been largely quality-of-life and low-level criminal complaints involving asylum-seekers. But concerns grew as more arrived and as more began being sheltered at a Dingens Street hotel, which is adjacent to a residential neighborhood.

Cheektowaga residents and business representatives have complained about having migrant panhandlers follow them through the aisles at local grocery stores, trolling for work by the dozens in the Home Depot parking lot or sleeping on front lawns.

Cheektowaga police have arrested four or five migrants for shoplifting at the Galleria Mall or Walmart and are taking more calls from people who find the presence of migrants troubling even when they aren't necessarily doing anything illegal at all. The shoplifters were released on appearance tickets, Gould said.

Cheektowaga feeling the strain of national immigration debate Cheektowaga did not sign up to be a focal point in Western New York for the the national debate over immigration, but with more than 500 asylum-seekers sent to the town from New York City, that is what it has become.

Gould said he spoke with representatives at DocGo, the company that is sending migrants to Erie County, when police encountered someone who had a prior arrest record in New York City. He said he was told that the individual should not have been sent to the county, which raises more questions about the vetting process.

"I think it speaks to their ability to actually perform that job that they're saying they're performing," he said.

Despite this, Gould said, the number of incidents reported at the Dingens Street hotel is actually lower than was previously reported to Cheektowaga police prior to the hotel being used to shelter asylum-seekers. Perception still matters to local residents, however, and Gould said they have the right to feel safe. He not yet heard back from the state regarding assistance to pay for overtime to increase patrols around asylum-seeker hotels.

Though discussion has taken place regarding the removal of migrants from this hotel – one of three hotels where New York City migrants are being housed – Dharnesh Patel, who handles hotel operations for the Bhavani Hotels Group, said he has not yet been told of any plans to move the migrants.

The hotel recently attracted the attention of county legislators because it is one of two hotels sheltering asylum-seekers that owes outstanding county property taxes. The Best Western on Dingens Street owes the most, at $72,773 in taxes and interest for this year. Patel said all taxes will be paid off by early next month.

Frank Todaro, R-Lancaster, has visited the hotels where the migrants are staying and even bought food and candy for a mother and her two children who followed him into Tops. But he still said that the county shouldn't accept more migrants and that the ones who are here now should be quarantined until paperwork is returned proving that they are not a known safety risk.

He also said he was heavily criticized for raising concerns initially.

"Bad things have to happen in order for people to wake up," he said.

Timothy Meyers, D-Cheektowaga, said he's sympathetic to resident concerns as well.

"It’s not right that all this stress is getting put on one community," he said. "What, Cheektowaga is the only place that’s got hotels? That’s what bothers me. The residents feel like they’re being singled out, and in some ways they are."

Poloncarz said that when he talked with New York City representatives, he said said he was upfront with his position that migrants should not be housed in hotels near residential neighborhoods. That's why, initially, the hotels near the airport seemed like a good fit.

Political outcry follows arrest of asylum-seeker on rape charge An accusation of rape last week in a Cheektowaga hotel against an asylum-seeker from Venezuela has touched off a firestorm of criticism from Republicans who have been critical of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's response to the migrant crisis.

Erie County Republican Party Chairman Michael Kracker, however, said Poloncarz didn't do his job in ensuring there was a competent vetting process for migrants. He and other Republican leaders and hopefuls held another news conference Sunday to criticize Poloncarz's leadership.

"Mark has routinely tried to take some route of moral superiority, and then when something blows up in his face, he walks it back and acts like he never did anything wrong," Kracker told The News, adding, "He had just previously stated that anybody who even raised concerns was xenophobic and racist. And now he's saying that there's a public safety threat."

Poloncarz reiterated to The News on Sunday that he demanded a halt to the busing program because assurances made by New York City have turned out to be hollow. He repeated that he and other public safety leaders feel "betrayed."

"We were just demanding more from New York City," he said, "and it's quite apparent that the assurances they gave us early on have not met the level we expected."

He did not close the door on restarting the program but said he wants to wait and see how conversations go over the next week or so. He also said there's a difference between racist attitudes and legitimate questions. Tagging all asylum-seekers with the same broad brush is fundamentally unfair, he said.