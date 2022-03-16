Local lawmakers praise Zelenskyy but oppose no-fly zone

WASHINGTON – The stark speech that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered before Congress on Wednesday moved lawmakers who represent upstate New York – but it didn't move them to support his call for a no-fly zone to protect the nation from Russian air attacks.
Democrats and Republicans alike agreed that Zelenskyy's speech – and a harrowing accompanying video of the war's atrocities – united lawmakers in a sense of repulsion and resolve against Russia. But they also said that a NATO no-fly zone of any kind over Ukraine could put American military pilots in confrontation with their Russian counterparts: a move that could provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin and escalate a two-nation war into something much larger and much more dire.
Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat who serves on the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence committees, said Zelenskyy made "an urgent and very emotional appeal" to Congress.
But she added: "I have not changed my view that we should not enforce a no-fly zone over Russia because one of the things that President Putin would love to do is to turn this into a world war. He would love to use his nuclear weapons. He would love to decimate more cities in Ukraine and he'd like to expand that to Poland, other NATO countries and even America. So we are not going to play into President Putin's irresponsible and power-hungry war."
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, also warned that giving Zelenskyy a no-fly zone would be dangerous.
"He advocated a humanitarian no-fly zone, but that could be seen as an act of war because you're basically shooting down the enemy from flying over the airspace in Ukraine," Higgins said. "The concern is that that that will escalate this thing."
Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, said he does not favor a no-fly zone at this time – but that it's an option that should be kept on the table.
"When it comes to things like a no-fly zone, when it comes to things like even men and women of American military having to be put in potential harm's way, to me that's the last resort," Reed said. "And it is something I'm not advocating for, but it is something that needs to be kept in the toolbox so that we can keep our enemies guessing."
And Reps. Chris Jacobs and Claudia Tenney, both Republicans, offered the same alternative to a no-fly zone.
Jacobs noted that Zelenskyy himself proposed that alternative – that Poland, a NATO member, provide Ukraine with some of its Russian-built MiG fighter jets.
Combined with other Ukrainian aircraft, "that would allow them to create their own no-fly zone," said Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican.
Zelenskyy probably proposed that alternative because he realizes a NATO-led no-fly zone is "not in the cards" because of concerns about how Putin would react, said Jacobs, who urged NATO to shift those Polish fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as possible.
Tenney, a Utica-area representative who's running to represent a redrawn district that includes southern Erie County and the Southern Tier, agreed.
Calling a no-fly zone "a very dangerous alternative," she said: "Backfilling (the Ukrainian Air Force) with some of the MiGs and other aircraft that that Ukrainians are trained to be able to operate effectively, I think, is something we have to do."
Upstate lawmakers also praised the Biden administration for following up Zelenskyy's speech by announcing another $800 million in military aid to Ukraine.
"This means funding for anti-tank, anti-aircraft missiles and other weapons that have been the most effective on the battlefield for the Ukrainians," Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in a Senate floor speech.
Schumer avoided any mention of a no-fly zone or sending fighter jets to Ukraine, but in his speech, he agreed with other members of the New York delegation that Zelenskyy's presentation was extraordinarily powerful.