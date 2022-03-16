Local lawmakers praise Zelenskyy but oppose no-fly zone

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, also warned that giving Zelenskyy a no-fly zone would be dangerous.

"He advocated a humanitarian no-fly zone, but that could be seen as an act of war because you're basically shooting down the enemy from flying over the airspace in Ukraine," Higgins said. "The concern is that that that will escalate this thing."

Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, said he does not favor a no-fly zone at this time – but that it's an option that should be kept on the table.

"When it comes to things like a no-fly zone, when it comes to things like even men and women of American military having to be put in potential harm's way, to me that's the last resort," Reed said. "And it is something I'm not advocating for, but it is something that needs to be kept in the toolbox so that we can keep our enemies guessing."

And Reps. Chris Jacobs and Claudia Tenney, both Republicans, offered the same alternative to a no-fly zone.

Jacobs noted that Zelenskyy himself proposed that alternative – that Poland, a NATO member, provide Ukraine with some of its Russian-built MiG fighter jets.