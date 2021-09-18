Local Head Start programs awarded $102 million in grants

Two organizations were awarded federal grants worth a total of $102 million over a five-year period to provide Head Start programming in Erie County.

The Community Action Organization of Western New York, an anti-poverty organization, was awarded a $77.1 million grant to provide programming to 1,080 Head Start students and 205 infants, toddlers and pregnant women in the county.

And Holy Cross Head Start was awarded about $25 million over five years, to serve 500 Head Start children.

"We look forward to deepening our relationship with Holy Cross Head Start as their vision aligns with ours," said Thomas Kim, the CAO's CEO. "An early head start for a child is critical in preparing them for a better and brighter future."

Holy Cross will provide Head Start programming as a grantee agency alongside CAO.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with CAO and provide early childhood education to children as it plays a vital role in creating a pathway for children and families to thrive," said Cortland Purks, executive director of Holy Cross Head Start Inc.

CAO has had the Head Start contract in Erie County for over 50 years, but it did not receive an automatic renewal for its Erie County Head Start grant, which expired this year.