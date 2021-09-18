Local Head Start programs awarded $102 million in grants

Two organizations were awarded federal grants worth a total of $102 million over a five-year period to provide Head Start programming in Erie County.
The Community Action Organization of Western New York, an anti-poverty organization, was awarded a $77.1 million grant to provide programming to 1,080 Head Start students and 205 infants, toddlers and pregnant women in the county.
And Holy Cross Head Start was awarded about $25 million over five years, to serve 500 Head Start children.
"We look forward to deepening our relationship with Holy Cross Head Start as their vision aligns with ours," said Thomas Kim, the CAO's CEO. "An early head start for a child is critical in preparing them for a better and brighter future."
Holy Cross will provide Head Start programming as a grantee agency alongside CAO.
"We are excited to continue our partnership with CAO and provide early childhood education to children as it plays a vital role in creating a pathway for children and families to thrive," said Cortland Purks, executive director of Holy Cross Head Start Inc.
CAO has had the Head Start contract in Erie County for over 50 years, but it did not receive an automatic renewal for its Erie County Head Start grant, which expired this year.
Federal reviewers ranked it among the lowest 10% of Head Start programs in the country that were evaluated in 2018, based on instructional support for students, emotional support for students and classroom organization.
The Niagara Falls School District was awarded a $10.5 million contract from the federal government to run Head Start programs for the city’s preschool children for the next five years.
The school district was selected by the federal government to take over half of a Head Start program that had included all of Niagara County. It had been run by the CAO from 2015 to 2020, but the CAO lost its automatic renewal in Niagara County.
The CAO was awarded a $10 million contract to run Head Start programs throughout the rest of Niagara County for the next five years. The agency will serve 200 children and families in Lockport, Newfane and North Tonawanda.
Matt Glynn