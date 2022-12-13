Local environmental concerns may now be reported to U.S. Attorney's Office

Residents who have concerns about local environmental issues can now report them to the U.S. Attorney's Office, as well as to other federal and state agencies, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday.

Environmental and public health concerns may be about air quality, water pollution, and dumping, burying or burning of chemicals or toxic waste, Ross said. They can also be about climate change, health, workplace condition, or the application of pesticides and their effects on wildlife. Concerns about wetlands destruction, medications, cosmetics and biological products may also be brought to the attention of the U.S. Attorney's Office, along with oil and chemical spills, and discriminatory environmental and health impacts caused by recipients of federal funds.

"Strong and fair enforcement of environmental and public health laws ensures a healthy community for all families to live, learn, play, and work. Your reporting of public health and safety concerns supports environmental protection and environmental justice," Ross said in a statement Tuesday.

To report concerns, contact Environmental Justice Coordinator Aaron J. Mango at 716-843-5700 or email USANYW.Environment@usdoj.gov.

For more information and a complete listing of reporting agencies, go to: https://www.justice.gov/file/1542081/download#Environmental%20Justice%20Program.